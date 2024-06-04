Keep ADWEEK in your pocket—stay updated with exclusive Cannes Lions coverage and analysis. Subscribe today .

Cannes Lions has revealed the Dan Wieden Titanium Lions shortlist, one of the most prestigious prizes in the advertising industry.

20 pieces of work out of 200 entries made the category’s shortlist. The Titanium Lions is a coveted prize at the festival because it recognizes provocative and boundary-pushing work that progresses the industry.

There are two Super Bowl campaigns on the list: CeraVe’s influencer-led “Michael Cerave” by Ogilvy, which pranked people into thinking actor Michael Cera was the skin care brand’s founder; and DoorDash’s “DoorDash-All-The-Ads,” an ambitious giveaway that offered one winner every item advertised during the Super Bowl.

In another U.S. entry, Sphere Entertainment’s MSG Sphere in Las Vegas–a ginormous dome in the desert that features shows and advertising on its outer shell–received a nod.

Notably, French telecommunications company Orange and agency Marcel made the shortlist for “WoMen’s Football,” which used VFX to highlight gender bias in soccer. The campaign recently picked up a coveted Black Pencil at the D&AD Awards, sometimes portending Cannes Lions winners.

Dove, Coca-Cola, Xbox, Spotify, Google and Heineken are also among the shortlisted advertisers. The full list is below.