Call What Happened in Texas This Week What it Is: Murder

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Like millions of parents and grandparents this week I’ve been unable to sleep. My heart is shattered, and I can’t get the unthinkable tragedy of Uvalde, Texas out of my head. I’m wringing my hands as I listen to people like Senator Chris Murphy say out loud what we all know: This only happens in our country, and ask his colleagues, “What are we doing?”