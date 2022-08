The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Cadbury is using its Chocolate Fingers cookie brand to encourage Brits to learn sign language, so the deaf community can feel more involved in shared moments. According to the product’s top marketer, the campaign will have a lasting impact on the brand’s own accessibility guidelines.