Adweek Podcasts

Business Sustainability and Reducing Emissions Across the Industry

Why brands should be responsible for educating about climate change

Crystal Worthem and Aisling Ryan
Crystal Worthem, director, global audience marketing at Meta and Aisling Ryan, managing partner at the sustainability practice at Ogilvy Consulting and WPP UN Lead discuss Meta’s recent Sustainability Report.Adweek
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

6 mins ago


In this special episode of Brandweek: The Podcast, Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino sits down with Crystal Worthem, director, global audience marketing at Meta and Aisling Ryan, managing partner at the sustainability practice at Ogilvy Consulting and WPP UN Lead to discuss Meta’s recent Sustainability Report, creating a global standardized measurement for the industry to ensure they are doing their part in reducing emissions, and why agencies and brands should be responsible for educating the public about climate change.

Read Meta’s 2021 Sustainability Report here and learn more about sustainability for business by visiting facebook.com/business/resource/sustainability-for-business

image

Should Brands Be Allowed at the World’s Biggest Climate Talks?

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles