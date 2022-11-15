In this special episode of Brandweek: The Podcast, Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino sits down with Crystal Worthem, director, global audience marketing at Meta and Aisling Ryan, managing partner at the sustainability practice at Ogilvy Consulting and WPP UN Lead to discuss Meta’s recent Sustainability Report, creating a global standardized measurement for the industry to ensure they are doing their part in reducing emissions, and why agencies and brands should be responsible for educating the public about climate change.

Read Meta’s 2021 Sustainability Report here and learn more about sustainability for business by visiting facebook.com/business/resource/sustainability-for-business

