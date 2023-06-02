Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty , Converse , UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.

These days, business isn’t just all about who you know when it comes to expanding internationally, but it can help. Companies face many barriers in growing beyond their native countries, and so international financial brand Santander has tasked actor Brian Cox with helping promote its corporate and commercial banking arm, which claims to offer the right networking solutions.

With the final episode of Succession having just aired, Cox is in vogue as the campaign is released in the U.K. with the actor playing much lighter than fans of the series will be used to seeing him when portraying gruff Scottish media mogul Logan Roy.

Directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper and created by House 337, the “Connections” campaign sees Cox act as a present narrator of events as he oversees several moments of fate where potential business partners meet to promote Santander U.K.’s Corporate and Commercial Banking division, which aims to help businesses expand by building their networks.

The financial brand claims to be able to help customers access important people that they and their organizations need to know and potentially partner with.

Dan Sherwood, marketing director at Santander U.K., said in a statement: “This is the first time we have deployed television advertising to raise awareness of our Corporate and Commercial Banking business. We are delighted to have Brian Cox on board to help take the message to the nation’s businesses that Santander U.K. can connect them to the right partners who will help them break into new markets both in the UK and internationally.”

Releasing Saturday, the TV spot will be supported through out of home (OOH), press, digital display and in-branch communications. The outdoor activity will include includes large and small format digital sites across travel networks and shopping centers from June 5.

A 30-second edit of the main spot will also be promoted through social media.

Jo Moore, executive creative director at House 337, added: “We were tasked with telling the business world about Santander U.K.’s extensive network of business connections—so who better to tell that story than the brilliant Brian Cox? The script flipped the old adage ‘it’s about the people you know,’ letting us demonstrate Santander UK’s true point of difference.”

CREDITS:

House 337

Executive creative director: Jo Moore

Creatives: Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough – TV Team

James Fairburn & Scott Vaux-Nobes – Non-Broadcast Team

Strategy director: Nicola Dyball

Head of strategy: Georgie Murray-Burton

Client managing director: Nick Pawlak

Senior account director: Nick Cooper

Account manager: Kelly Mahon

Agency producer: Nicola Ridley

Assistant producer: Catarina van Leuven

Integrated project director: Kirsty Wood

Director: Tom Hooper

Production producer: Molly Pope

DOP: Steve Annis

Casting director: Leslie Beastall

Editor: Russell Icke

Production company: Smuggler

Post-production: Whitehouse Post/Framestore

Post-production: Producer Alexia Paterson

Sound recording: Studio 750mph

Sound engineer: Sam Ashwel