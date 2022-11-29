One of the “great” debates in Western society is who makes the best burgers. It’s a discussion that fast food giant Burger King taps into, along with mention of its rivals, such as McDonald’s and KFC.
Created for the French market by creative agency Buzzman, the new two-minute campaign titled “Iconic” is set in a fast-food restaurant, in which various customers around the room (and a window cleaner outside) share their views on which establishments serve the best burgers. Q Burger, Five Guys, Quick ‘n’ Toast and even Bio Burger are also included.
The debate becomes heated, leading to the police getting involved. It results in a near-riot with the staff in the kitchen offering their views.
Eventually, the couple who began the debate take charge and point out that it was a private conversation, as their Burger King meals arrive at their table. As everyone settles down to eat, they all begin to agree that actually, the Whopper is their favorite and peace breaks out once more.
Julien Levilain, managing director of Buzzman, told Adweek: “Let’s face it, people are not exclusive to Burger King. They go to McDonald’s, KFC, Quick, PNY and a lot of other burger brands and shops where they have their favorites.”
He added: “In our latest campaign, we’ve decided to embrace this versatility and turn it into an endless and passionate debate about the best burger in town … a debate that occurs in a Burger King restaurant and ends with the enjoyment of the one and unique Whopper.”
The debate was extended onto social media by the Burger King account on Twitter and broadcast was made available for the first time during France’s World Cup group match against Denmark.
