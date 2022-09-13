Brandweek

Building Authentic Influencer Partnerships That Last

YesJulz and Hims & Hers on the power of genuine connection with brand and audience

Sean T. Smith Photography for Adweek
Headshot of Alexandra Bower
By Alexandra Bower

1 min ago

Recent studies show that 92% of consumers trust influencers over advertisers, and those consumers are more likely to make a purchase based on social media references. With online communities redefining how consumers form opinions, make purchases and engage with brands, how are marketers considering this unique approach to choosing the right partners? Bette Ann Fialkov, head of entertainment and culture at Hims & Hers, and entrepreneur and influencer Julz Goddard (@YesJulz) joined Brandweek to tackle this question and shed light on the broader trend.

Alexandra Bower

Alexandra Bower is a freelance writer for Adweek.

