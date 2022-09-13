Building Authentic Influencer Partnerships That Last

The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

Recent studies show that 92% of consumers trust influencers over advertisers, and those consumers are more likely to make a purchase based on social media references. With online communities redefining how consumers form opinions, make purchases and engage with brands, how are marketers considering this unique approach to choosing the right partners? Bette Ann Fialkov, head of entertainment and culture at Hims & Hers, and entrepreneur and influencer Julz Goddard (@YesJulz) joined Brandweek to tackle this question and shed light on the broader trend.