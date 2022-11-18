Alcoholic beer will not be sold inside the perimeter of the eight 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar, following pressure from officials.

The U-turn, announced by organizer FIFA two days before the tournament kicks off, could potentially cause a legal headache for soccer’s governing body if sponsor Budweiser—with which it has a $75 million sponsorship agreement—regards the decision as a breach of contract.

“Well this is awkward,” Budweiser said in a now-deleted tweet upon hearing the news.

In a statement provided to Adweek, owner AB InBev said: “As partners of FIFA for over three decades, we look forward to our activations of FIFA World Cup campaigns around the world to celebrate football with our consumers. Some of the planned stadium activations cannot move forward due to circumstances beyond our control.”

In a statement explaining its decision, FIFA said supporters would still be able to consume alcohol in designated fan zones.

A statement read: “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters.”

A spokesperson confirmed alcohol-free BudZero would remain available within stadium grounds.

“Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans,” FIFA’s statement continued.

“The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.”

Whassup with FIFA’s U-turn?

In Muslim nation Qatar, alcohol is only permitted within hotel bars and restaurants away from street view. However, the country had an agreement with FIFA to relax its alcohol restrictions for one of its most lucrative partners, Budweiser, inside stadiums.

One week out from the tournament, the New York Times reported that Qatari rule makers had asked FIFA and Budweiser to make late changes to the visibility of its products outside the main venues. Videos showed red Budweiser tents being wheeled out of view.

There is now potential for Budweiser to take legal action against FIFA for breach of contract. FIFA will also face the challenge of keeping Budweiser on for the 2026 World Cup hosted across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

However, for marketing consultant Professor Dr. Jonathan A.J. Wilson of Regent’s University, there’s an opportunity for Budweiser to use the ban to its advantage.

“Just over 100 years ago, American brewers were faced with Prohibition, in what turned out to be a 13-year ban on producing and selling alcohol. I’m sure Budweiser and other brands can cope with Qatar’s decisions at the World Cup,” he said, suggesting the beer giant run a reactive campaign.

Wilson pointed out that while Heineken has been a UEFA sponsor since 1994, in 2020 its Heineken 0.0% range took over of the Europa League, underscoring how non-alcoholic beers are far from being a “goalless draw.”

“Also, there is a growing trend of people not drinking, especially among Gen-Z teetotalers,” he continued. “Sure, it’s a surprise for the sponsors, but globally I’m sure [Bud] will benefit from the extra coverage and sell more beers—alcoholic and non-alcoholic.”

Elsewhere, Scottish brewer Brewdog, has been running its own “anti-sponsor” campaign in the U.K., in protest against the host nation’s human rights track record.

In the 12 years since Qatar won its bid to host soccer’s biggest event, the tournament and its organizers have been mired in controversy. This has included concerns over corruption and the nature of the win itself, as well as issues with Qatar’s human rights record and its treatment of migrant workers, women and LGBTQ+ communities.

Earlier in November, FIFA faced further scrutiny with the release of Netflix documentary FIFA Uncovered, which charts accusations of bribery and misconduct against the organization.