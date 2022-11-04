Uncover bold strategies from global marketing leaders at Brandweek Europe, 10 Nov. in London. In-person and virtual passes are available. Register now .

It’s Fútbol season—not to be confused with “football season.”

With that confusion out of the way, blended scotch brand Buchanan’s is trying to sort out a marketing dilemma related to the dual fútbol allegiances of many U.S. fans of Hispanic heritage.

It’s hard to imagine a fan rooting for both the New York Yankees and the Mets or the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers. But Buchanan’s sees Latinos as being able to root for both their soccer team at home in the U.S., as well as the team of their heart, usually from their home country.

As the FIFA World Cup in Qatar takes off this month, the brand released a short film for its “200% FC,” a fan club celebrating the Latinos in the U.S. that root for both the U.S. and their country of origin. The 200% comes from the brand’s recent slogan of 100% Latino and 100% American, the cultural celebration of the duality that exists for Latinos in the U.S.

“When it comes to fútbol, Latin Americans are free to root for their team at heart and their team at home,” Buchanan’s brand director, Gustavo Salguero, said in a statement. “Just like how we love being part of U.S. culture, our Latinidad will never go away. This 200% rallying cry is a celebration of our identity, being 100% Latino and 100% American, leading a fuller 200% life.”

Diageo/CPB

A 60-second version of the spot will air on television starting today on Fox Deportes. It’ll be followed by 15-second clips broadcasted across Telemundo, NBC Universo, and Fox Deportes, including during game coverage. The brand is also running Spanish and English out-of-home placements throughout Miami during Art Basel, one of the biggest art shows of the year.

In the short film created with creative agency CPB, an analyst questions who Latinos in the U.S. will cheer. for The spot proceeds to find the answer. Several fans are featured representing México, Ecuador, Argentina and Brazil. The fans are wearing flags and clothing split half and half with the American flag and their home country while watching soccer matches. All of the characters chant the popular soccer crowd line “I believe that we will win” in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

“Nothing expresses pride and passion during a fútbol match more than a collective chant,” Felipe Ferreira, group creative director at CPB, said. “The film pushes against the expectation to conform to one culture or one team while also sharing a message of collective unity for the Latino community.”

100% marketing to Latinos in the U.S.

Scotch brands are not known for making expansive appeals to Latino drinkers. But Buchanan’s brand’s history has Latin-leaning roots. Founded in 1884, the Diageo brand only advertises towards Latinos in its U.S. marketing. Back in 2016, the brand ran an ad during game seven of the World Series in Spanish with a focus on marketing to the Latino demographic as a part of mainstream American culture.

Buchanan’s has continued that focus with campaigns such as its work with Latin artist J. Balvin over the past several years.

The short film is also a continuation of Buchanan’s use of the 200% tagline. It launched a campaign built around combining 100% of both American and Hispanic titled “What Glory We Are,” celebrating Hispanic American duality in a 15-second spot starring 2020 Puerto Rican Olympic Gold Medalist Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, along with several other Hispanic American culture creators.

Hispanic Americans had $1.9 trillion in disposable income in 2020, 11.1% of the total among all Americans, so it makes sense to focus on a community that is generally underserved when it comes to advertising. And it seemingly has paid off as Buchanan’s net sales in the U.S. increased 14% YoY, according to Diageo’s most recent annual report.

According to a report from Morning Consult earlier this year, 55% of Hispanic American adults identified as soccer fans, a figure higher than Black (33%) and white (31%) American adults, making the choice to market during a major soccer event an easy goal.

The campaign features a limited capsule collection in collaboration with Los Angeles-based designers Kids of Immigrants with fútbol-inspired jerseys, shorts and a scarf and an audio version of the chant in the ad on Instagram Reels’ song library for consumers to use in social media posts. It also includes a Buchanan’s sticker pack and signature cocktail recipes.