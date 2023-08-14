Don't miss Brandweek, Adweek's ultimate experience for marketers, September 11-14 in Miami. Connect with peers and gain insights and inspiration from top brand marketers and industry icons at Glossier, Coca-Cola, Taco Bell and more. Register.
On a Thursday morning in April of 1991, New Yorkers trooping through midtown beheld a wistful sight. The Horn & Hardart automat on the corner of 42nd Street and Third Avenue—the lone holdout of a restaurant empire that once counted 40 locations in the city—had closed its doors.
With their self-serve, coin-op, cafeteria-style layout, H&H had revolutionized what it meant to dine out in the first half of the 20th century.