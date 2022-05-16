Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Now that bikes are back in stock, as we ease out of the pandemic-induced shortage, cyclists are gearing up for warm weather adventures and warmer commutes. And U.K.-based Brompton Bicycle is hoping they’ll do so perched atop one of their folding bikes.