Brave Commerce: Shifting Into the Intelligent Commerce Era

Over the years, Brave Commerce hosts Rachel Tipograph and Sarah Hofstetter have made it a point to focus on the experiences and stories of their guests, and not themselves. As a result, they have never used this platform to highlight the work they do in their day-to-day roles: Tipograph as the founder and CEO of consumer analytics firm MikMak, and Sarah as president of ecommerce intelligence firm Profitero.

This episode, recorded on stage at the recent Brave Commerce Live event in New York, features the professional wisdom these two industry leaders bring to their work every day.

Tipograph launched MikMak with the strong belief that the boom in DTC did not signal the end of retail, but instead the need for enterprise brands to connect more directly with their consumers. As many challenger brands have moved into stores, their legacy competitors feel an even greater need to show up where their customers are spending time, and convert them effectively.

MikMak creates shoppable experiences that put brands in the driver’s seat with consumers. In turn, MikMak provides the data needed for these brands to make smarter marketing decisions. Additionally, this data strengthens brands positioning with the 7,000+ retailers in MikMak’s network.

After a year that included two major acquisitions and several new partnerships, MikMak is better positioned than ever to empower the world’s brands to grow commerce-first, and to succeed in the emerging era of intelligent commerce.

Hofstetter’s Profitero is a leading global commerce acceleration company offering a flexible suite of intelligence-driven solutions for brands to grow profitably. Their integrated digital shelf analytics, shelf-intelligent activation and advisory services empower brands to optimize product availability, discoverability and maximize conversions across 1,200+ retailers in 70 countries.

Profitero has been recognized as the No. 1 Digital Shelf Provider by Digital Commerce Global, deemed a customer favorite on G2, and identified as an integral part of Publicis Groupe’s recognition as a commerce leader in the Forrester Wave.

After introducing their companies, the hosts shift the discussion to the trends they are seeing in commerce and the broader market, including:

● The consumer is more digitally connected than ever before—8 in 10 retail purchases are influenced by digital touchpoints (Profitero).

● 66% of traffic (as measured by MikMak) comes from social, and the majority of that is from Meta.

● Amazon is losing against Walmart when it comes to grocery—50% decline in Amazon grocery traffic in the past 90 days (MikMak).

● There is a clear trend of shrinking basket size (MikMak), but profitability remains a priority with brands reporting a 116% increase in a dedicated focus on pricing and promotions (Profitero).

The market is different. To succeed in the era of intelligent commerce requires brands to beat the market where it is today. You’ve got the information and collaborative partnerships will help you understand what to do with it. Stay tuned for future episodes from Brave Commerce Live featuring the superstars of commerce.