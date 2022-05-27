Brands Need To Look Beyond Social To Engage With All Humans

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

It’s been said that the “shift to social media” is as meaningful as when audiences migrated from radio to television. In a recent interview with Adweek, Gary Vaynerchuk heralded his agency’s digital-first approach, stating that other agencies were ‘tone deaf’ and operated in a ‘creative nirvana.’ A bold statement to make.