Brands Harness Kentucky Derby Horse Power

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

The Kentucky Derby is the most prized jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown. Apart from the thoroughbreds and jockeys, brands are the other stars attempting to capture the eyes of the well-heeled, floppy hatted, julep-soaked masses descending on Churchill Downs in Louisville this weekend.