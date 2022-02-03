Social Media Week

Branding in the Age of Black Lives Matter With Selena Hill

Interview series educating marketers on how to communicate, engage and tap into diverse audiences in wake of the global Black Lives Matter movement

Branding in the Age of Black Lives Matter
Headshot of Adweek Staff
By Adweek Staff

5 mins ago

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement has swept the nation following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other black men and women. As a result, the ongoing protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism have shifted the way companies do business. No longer is it acceptable for brands to remain silent or neutral on societal issues. Rather, studies show that today’s consumers expect companies to speak out against racial oppression and use their dollars and platforms to create change.

Headshot of Adweek Staff

Adweek Staff

Recommended articles
Related Articles

Super Bowl

Twitter Next’s Ryan Oliver on What Twitter Is Seeing in the Run-Up to Super Bowl 56

By David Cohen

petco and rover logos

B-to-C

Hate Cleaning Your Cat’s Litter Box? Now Petco Can Help

By Lisa Lacy

Food & Beverage

Dine-In Isn’t an Option at Jimmy John’s Latest Location

By Lisa Lacy

Mattress Firm Junk Sleep

AdFreak

Liev Schreiber Returns to Show the Potentially Criminal Dangers of ‘Junk Sleep’ in New Ad

By Natalie Venegas

Microlearning
View All


Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management


The Keys to Building Your Customer Identity Framework


Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care


The Advertising Opportunity Within Mobile Games

By Stuart Feil

You Might Like


4 Tools to Ease the Shock of Third-Party Data Deprecation

By BlueConic


Leaders From LG, Samsung and Vizio Discuss Navigating CTV Advertising

By Sean Buckley, Chief Revenue Officer, Magnite


Sound Experiences Are the Future of Sonic Identity

By Steve Keller


Changes Across Retail, Publishing and TV Will Deliver More for Advertisers and Consumers in 2022

By Maureen Noonan