Branding in the Age of Black Lives Matter With Selena Hill

The resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement has swept the nation following the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other black men and women. As a result, the ongoing protests and calls to end police brutality and systemic racism have shifted the way companies do business. No longer is it acceptable for brands to remain silent or neutral on societal issues. Rather, studies show that today’s consumers expect companies to speak out against racial oppression and use their dollars and platforms to create change.