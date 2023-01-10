Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

Booking.com is making a return trip to the Super Bowl this year after bringing Idris Elba along as its Big-Game travel companion in 2022.

The online travel provider has purchased a 30-second commercial during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57. Creative agency Zulu Alpha Kilo is putting the ad together, though little is known about its content or its featured talent.

All that’s certain is that the ad will continue the “Booking.Yeah” campaign that the brand first used in 2013 and relaunched last year with its first-ever Super Bowl spot. The Dutch online travel agency teased actor and international superstar Idris Elba’s involvement by initially surrounding him with actors Isaiah Mustafa and Jonathan Goldsmith—better known for their own Super Bowl spots featuring manly body wash and lime in an amber beer.

“We take our business very seriously, but not ourselves,” Arjan Dijk, Booking.com’s svp and chief marketing officer, told Adweek at the time.

That roughly $6 million investment came as the global travel industry was slowly recovering from the effects of Covid-19 and markets were just reopening to international visitors. As part of last year’s Super Bowl effort, Booking.com gave away roughly half a million dollars in vacations—100 trips at up to $5,000 each—during the Super Bowl to destinations featured in the game’s commercials.

Elba and his 2022 dad jokes haven’t been confirmed for Booking.com’s 2023 Super Bowl installment. But the 27-year-old online travel brand is likely to keep focusing on its institutional knowledge and simple, functional features including free cancellation (at most of its properties), customized filters (down to kitchens, hot tubs and pet friendliness) and a mix of offerings (including hotels and vacation rentals).