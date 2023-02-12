Blue Moon Wins Big for Molson Coors in First Super Bowl Ad

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

After roughly 250,000 people took part in Molson Coors’ High Stakes Beer Ad pool on DraftKings and guessed how the company’s Super Bowl ad would play out, one beer brand emerged victorious: Blue Moon.

Coors Light showed up first for about 2 seconds, before Miller Lite trampled all over its Big Game aspirations. Viewers had a chance to win cash prizes if they bet on everything from the bartender’s clothing (leather jacket) to whether the Coors Light Silver Bullet Train would make a cameo (nope).

As Molson Coors clarified, Blue Moon is on tap in more bars throughout the United States than nearly any other beer in its portfolio.

Given the betting element involved, Molson Coors was loath to release a version of this ad in advance. According to research from Morning Brew and Harris Poll, 73% of people think advertisers shouldn’t pre-release their Super Bowl commercials.

Fans competed for part of a $500,000 jackpot during the DraftKings pool. According to Molson Coors, not even the CEO knew which spot would air until it appeared in the first half of the game.

To pull it off, Droga5, the new lead creative shop for Coors Light, according to two sources familiar with the change, filmed several different endings for the spot, which the brand is calling the “High Stakes Beer Ad.”

“After being shut out of the Big Game for more than 30 years, we wanted to do something that had never been done before,” said Michelle St. Jacques, Molson Coors chief marketing officer, in a statement.

Previously, the brand had been shut out of the game because of AB InBev’s exclusivity clause on alcohol advertising in the Super Bowl, which the brand declined to renew for 2023. As a result, Heineken, Molson Coors, Crown Royal and Remy Martin are among the alcohol brands jumping into advertising’s biggest event.

Winning DraftKings Predictions:

1. Which beer is mentioned first?

Coors Light

2. Which slogan is mentioned first?

Mountain Cold Refreshment

3. What type of floor does the bar have?

Checkered

4. Total number of beers?

Over 15.5

5. What object will shatter in the first half of the ad?

Fancy Watch

6. What type of dog is pictured behind the bar?

Collie

7. Number of people with facial hair.

Over 2.5

8. Which branded coaster will be used?

Miller Lite

9. What is the bartender wearing?

Leather jacket

10. What crazy big game commercial thing will we see?

High-octane martial arts

11. Will the Coors Light Silver Bullet Train show up?

No

12. Who wins the Big Game commercial in the end?

Blue Moon