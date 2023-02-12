Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

After last year’s crypto bowl extravaganza, a Super Bowl ad from blockchain-based gaming startup Limit Break had the distinction of being one of the few—if not only—references to cryptocurrency in this year’s Big Game.

The startup announced in a first-quarter ad that it would give away 10,000 nonfungible tokens (NFTs) by way of a QR code within the spot. The tokens promote a forthcoming fantasy mobile game from the company called DigiDaigaku and can be used to enhance parts of the gameplay within that title. The ad was created in-house and cost the company $6.5 million, according a spokesperson.

Limit Break, which raised $200 million in funding last August, has pioneered a model of digital tokens called “free-to-own” in which digital tokens are distributed for free, with the expectation that they will eventually be sold by their owners or used in a game.

The startup was founded by Gabriel Leydon and Halbert Nakagawa, who also co-founded the mobile gaming company Machine Zone, which has run Super Bowl ads in the past for its Game of War: Fire Age and Mobile Strike titles, which featured celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kate Upton.

Limit Break’s ad will likely mark the only mention of cryptocurrency or its related technologies among this year’s Big Game ads, a stark departure from last year’s Super Bowl when cryptocurrency exchanges dominated the commercial breaks. The change comes after the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX last fall (after running a Super Bowl ad featuring a skeptical Larry David last year), triggered an industry-wide downturn.

