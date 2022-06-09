Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save .

Menstruation and reproductive health are often stigmatized, but hormonal birth control ring maker Annovera is looking to change the narrative. A new spot from McCann Worldgroup airing though social, digital and online video ads urges women to “Un-apologize” and embrace what they want and don’t want in life and in a contraceptive.