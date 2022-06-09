Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
Menstruation and reproductive health are often stigmatized, but hormonal birth control ring maker Annovera is looking to change the narrative. A new spot from McCann Worldgroup airing though social, digital and online video ads urges women to “Un-apologize” and embrace what they want and don’t want in life and in a contraceptive.