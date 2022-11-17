It’s relatively easy and cheap to save a life.

Around $4,500 per life if you support the Against Malaria Foundation, and even more of a steal at $3,500 per life if you support Helen Keller International’s supplementation program.

So in principle, if we all gave as much as we possibly could to the most cost-effective charities out there, we could do a huge amount of good. And at a time when the need to do good has never been greater, this is an idea well worth exploring.

This was the original philosophy behind Effective Altruism (EA)—a movement which began in the 2000s when Australian philosopher Toby Ord, who gives more than half of his personal earnings to charity, met William MacAskill, who lives on $31,000 a year while giving the rest of his income away.

The EA movement has a strategy called “earning to give,” where individuals maximize their positive impact by pursuing lucrative careers in order to donate the most they possibly can.

What would a business like that look like? We often regard profit as the opposite of purpose—but this is an interesting reframe, especially as more and more businesses subscribe to initiatives such as One Percent for the Planet, aligning increased top-line growth with increased real-world impact.

However we choose to structure the giving, there’s no doubt that consumers are looking for businesses to step up and help during this cost of living crisis. In fact, recent research from Future found that 36% of consumers expect to see brands actively “giving something back” this Christmas by supporting people most in need.

As corporate giving becomes increasingly important to consumers, Effective Altruism is a set of ideas that can be applied, using empirical evidence to help big business maximize the impact of the significant resources available.

Selecting a problem to solve

In a recent interview with Time Magazine, MacAskill spoke about “moral vertigo”—the dizzying realization that there are countless problems urgently in need of attention. This relentless trade-off can translate into a common behavior seen among brands where they try to be allies to everyone, all the time.

In contrast, the philosophy of EA is to embrace this painful trade-off, be honest about the commitments you are and aren’t making and then invest intentionally into the areas you’re dedicated to.

While other brands jumped on the #BlueMonday bandwagon, Skullcandy partnered with activist artists to celebrate the role that music plays in mental well-being. They also launched limited edition products funding mental health treatments through the nonprofit To Write Love on Her Arms. Skullcandy is a brand that has authentically committed to improving the mental health of its consumers—not just on Blue Monday but every day of the year.

Is the problem big enough?

When choosing a problem to invest in, the first question EA asks is: How much good can be done?

This question feels especially pertinent for brands, as a key part of their potential impact will arise from how their size and scale can add weight to a movement.

Critics of the Mastercard “True Name” campaign raised questions around the scale of the impact, given that 0.5% of the adult U.S. population identifies as transgender. However, another equally important impact of this campaign has been to illustrate to the 974 million people using Mastercard every day around the world that inclusive business practices are the new normal. The scale and size of this message is in fact pretty unprecedented and desperately needed at a time when incidents of hate crime have increased by more than 30%.

How solvable is it?

EA philosophy also states that our resources are best spent solving the problems that are easily solved. For example, global health is super solvable: In 1980, mankind eradicated smallpox, saving over 60 million lives—more than if we’d have achieved world peace in that same time period.

From a brand’s perspective, this is a crucial question. How realistic is it that your business has the authority, scope and expertise to have a meaningful impact on the issue?

For example, through its “1 Pack = 1 Vaccine” campaign, P&G brand Pampers supports UNICEF’s program to eliminate neonatal tetanus, a fully preventable but extremely deadly disease. Incredibly, Pampers has donated 300 million vaccines to date and has helped eliminate the disease in 26 countries around the world.

How overlooked is it?

Finally, EA philanthropists consider the extent to which an area has been neglected. Based on a theory of diminishing returns, the more resources that have been invested into a problem, the harder it will be to make incremental progress.

As marketers, we are trained to spot and follow trends, which has resulted in many brand purpose campaigns responding to the hot topic of the moment, from plastic straws to cyberbullying. We also have a tendency to focus on the short term—desperately seeking feedback loops between our actions and our desired outcomes.

In contrast, the emphasis on neglected causes has led many EA leaders to focus on “longtermism”—maximizing the good not just for those alive today but also considering the threats facing billions of people still to come.

Sadly, only 3% of global philanthropy goes to environmental causes, which means our planet is one of the most chronically underfunded issues mankind faces.

Bank of the West, for example, is a leading sustainable bank, and environmental policies are central to how the business operates. Since 2017, they have divested from the coal industry, they have made the One Percent for the Planet pledge and they even offer products that help their customers make more sustainable choices.

Embracing a data-driven approach to doing good

The advertising industry is addicted to effectiveness. Indeed, we already are proficient at measuring and optimizing campaigns based on ROAS, ROI or some other equally sexy KPI. This makes our industry extremely well-placed to take a leading role in bringing the philosophy of Effective Altruism into the corporate world.

Using an EA lens, we can identify and commit to brand purpose campaigns that address the biggest, most solvable and most neglected issues facing the future of our species.

This will make corporations, and the people working with them, a true force of nature.