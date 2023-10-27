It’s no secret that collaboration is essential to growth, but the how of it isn’t always so clear—and it's the understanding of how that is a true competitive advantage. Join Adweek X , a uniquely formatted event on December 4 in LA, to unlock fresh perspectives, true collaboration and growth.

To kick off the annual Riyadh Season sports and entertainment festival in Saudi Arabia, current World Boxing Council champion Tyson Fury and former Ultimate Fighting Championship star Francis Ngannou will face off in the Battle of the Baddest on Oct. 28 to see which fighter reigns supreme.

Ahead of the fight, production company Unit9 created an augmented reality experience that allows people to view virtual versions of the fighters in three different sizes in the world in front of them: true-to-life, city scale and tabletop. People are encouraged to capture photos of the AR experience and share them on Instagram and X with the hashtag #battleofthebaddestAR for a chance to win $50,000.

The AR experience is accessible by visiting the fight’s website or scanning a QR code. The website also allows visitors to predict the fight’s outcome for a chance to win $100,000.

“It’s great to be able to bring high-end character scanning and performance capture to web-based mobile AR,” said Alex Horton, executive creative director at Unit9. “The performances from the fighters translated perfectly to the medium and the final assets look incredibly realistic, even at larger-than-life-scale with a comparatively low file size.”

Unit9 is promoting the Battle of the Baddest event in a variety of ways, including 3D billboards in London, New York and Tokyo, Sphere in Las Vegas and 3D laser printed replicas of the fighters in a London photo opportunity.