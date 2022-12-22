Back Market, the online marketplace dedicated to refurbished electronic devices, has hired Luke Forshaw as its head of brand and marketing for the U.K. as it continues its international growth.

The company, which recycles old technology and sells it on, currently employs more than 600 people internationally to serve its mission to reduce mass production and electronic waste.

In January, Back Market completed a Series E round of funding that saw its value jump to $5.7 billion, with more than 6 million customers having used the marketplace at that time, according to TechCrunch.

Forshaw has already begun in the new role. He joined from OMD International, where he spent five years leading all Apple EMEA origination campaigns and partnerships as its executive director.

At Back Market, he has been tasked with continuing to build its reputation in the U.K. as the leading brand for refurbished technology.

“Consumers are more aware of the environmental and economic impact of constantly manufacturing new devices than ever before, which offers a huge opportunity for the brand,” Forshaw told Adweek. “We need to build trust in Back Market and the broader refurbished industry as a whole, and educate more audiences who could benefit from high-quality, low-cost tech devices at a time when the cost of living is a challenge for so many people.”

Now operating across 17 countries, the U.K. is one of the company’s fastest-growing markets. Forshaw will work with Back Market’s global hub in Paris as well as its teams in other regions to share and distribute learnings.

Alexandra Walker, director of global media for Back Market, added: “The U.K. has been one of the most exciting markets for us, as it has always been ahead of the curve on adopting new, sustainable options to old, wasteful products and services. The addition of top talent like Luke Forshaw is another indication of how important the U.K. is for Back Market and for the ongoing shift to a more global circular economy.”

With rising awareness of the circular economy, this year has seen the business increase its advertising as it eyes global growth, having appointed Havas-owned Buzzman as its agency of record for the U.S. and Europe. There was also the release of two major campaigns, including one featuring an army of cats revolting against Back Market to reclaim their status as the only thing on earth with more than one life (in recognition of the company’s mission to give new life to old tech).

Another spot released in November titled “Tech Reborn” featured an animated monster made of headphone wires who learns of the damage he is doing to the world by constantly and needlessly producing new smartphones.