B-to-B Marketers Show Confidence Around AI Adoption

New research from LinkedIn reveals that more business-to-business marketing leaders worldwide are planning to use artificial intelligence as a tool to simplify content creation in the coming year. Almost two-thirds of b-to-b marketing leaders (62%) have “a good understanding” of how to use generative AI within their marketing, the study reveals.

Created alongside Ipsos, the LinkedIn study shows there is a growing understanding of the value and skills that marketers in the b-to-b space need.

Almost two-thirds (65%) expect to see their marketing budgets grow over the next year, and 81% say their use of generative AI would increase this year—more than any other channel or tactic.