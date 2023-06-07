B-to-B Marketers Show Confidence Around AI Adoption

Brandweek will feature live discussions with marketing pros at ULTA Beauty, Converse, UPS and more. Meet us in Miami Sept. 11–14 to boost your business and elevate your brand.
New research from LinkedIn reveals that more business-to-business marketing leaders worldwide are planning to use artificial intelligence as a tool to simplify content creation in the coming year. Almost two-thirds of b-to-b marketing leaders (62%) have “a good understanding” of how to use generative AI within their marketing, the study reveals.
Created alongside Ipsos, the LinkedIn study shows there is a growing understanding of the value and skills that marketers in the b-to-b space need.
Almost two-thirds (65%) expect to see their marketing budgets grow over the next year, and 81% say their use of generative AI would increase this year—more than any other channel or tactic.