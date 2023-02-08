Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Avocados From Mexico is taking biblical inspiration for its Super Bowl spot this year, which stars Anna Faris as Eve in a twist on the story of Original Sin.

In the 30-second ad, Faris takes an avocado from the garden of Eden after the apple, triggering a vision of a future avocado-based utopia where New York City is nicknamed the “Big Avocado” and an Apple-like tech giant named Avocado—everyone in this world is also naked, for some reason. Produced by Dallas-based agency Lerma, the ad is set to air in the second quarter.

The spot marks the trade group’s eighth appearance in the Big Game in the decade since it was founded as a partnership and marketing arm for thousands of avocado growers in 2013. The Super Bowl has long served as the linchpin of the group’s annual advertising plans as the Big Game also happens to be the most popular time of year for avocado sales, according to Avocados From Mexico CEO Alvaro Luque.

“The AFM brand is responsible for 95% of avocado sales during the Big Game weekend. It’s the perfect opportunity for sparking goodness,” Luque said in a statement.

Avocados From Mexico previously planned to offer a promotional tie-in to its Super Bowl campaign powered by research group OpenAI’s natural-language generator GPT-3, the backbone to the viral ChatGPT tool. But the brand has since decided to back off those plans, which it called an exploratory “small component” and will instead of be promoting its digital platform, according to a spokesperson.

Avocados From Mexico has previously played on comical alternative realities in its Super Bowl ads. Last year, the brand imagined a world in which ancient Roman tailgaters snacked on guacamole and its 2019 ad depicted a bizarre dog show where humans compete for guacamole.

The brand also released a minute-long director’s cut of the ad in addition to the 30-second version that will run during the game.

For the latest Super Bowl 57 advertising news—who’s in, who’s out, teasers, full ads and more—check out Adweek’s Super Bowl 2023 Ad Tracker and the rest of our stories here. And join us on the evening of Feb. 12 for the best in-game coverage of the commercials.