The arrival of 5G—the fifth generation wireless network—in the top right corner of our smartphones in 2019 was highly anticipated. Blazingly fast speeds would allow whole movies to be downloaded in seconds. Virtual reality would become even more real. And our phones might reliably complete a video call without crashing.