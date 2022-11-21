Influencers & Creators

As Twitch Changes Revenue and Exclusivity Rules, New Opportunities Abound

Possibilities are popping up for streamers, marketers and platforms alike

digitized looking icons and shapes
Though Twitch is opening its to increased competition, its confident in the dominance it has in the market.YouTube Gaming, Twitch, Meta
Headshot of Rafael Canton
By Rafael Canton

5 mins ago


When wellness brand Liquid I.V. flowed into the gaming category with creator sponsorships on Twitch, it was entering uncharted territory in its 10-year brand history.

Liquid I.V. felt its brand was endemic to gaming and saw Twitch as a massive opportunity to reach games through livestreaming, as the Amazon-owned platform averaged 2.78 million concurrent viewers in 2021, a 31% increase year over year, according to Twitchtracker.

“The pandemic certainly triggered a huge boom in gaming from both a playing and viewing perspective,” Liquid I.V.

AW+

WORK SMARTER - LEARN, GROW AND BE INSPIRED.

Subscribe today!

To Read the Full Story Become an Adweek+ Subscriber

View Subscription Options

Already a member? Sign in

Adweek magazine cover
Click for more from this issue

This story first appeared in the Nov. 21, 2022, issue of Adweek magazine. Click here to subscribe.

Headshot of Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton

Rafael Canton is Adweek's breaking news reporter for brand marketing.

Recommended articles