Though more than half of Americans were not even alive when it debuted, 1985’s Back to the Future remains one of the most popular movies ever made. Part of the appeal is the time-travel plot (Marty McFly and Doc Brown going back to the 1950s in a scientifically modified DeLorean) and part of it is the time itself: Director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Bob Gale took extraordinary pains with re-creating 1958 in granular detail.