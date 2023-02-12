Amazon Throws a Dog a Bone in its Super Bowl Ad

Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

Amazon’s 2023 Super Bowl spot tells the story of what millions of families have experienced over the past few years: adjusting from pandemic stay-at-home orders to the eventual return to school and work. And it’s all seen through the eyes of the family dog. A good boy named Sawyer, who turns bad.

After all, when you’re used to getting love all day long, it gets boring when you’re home alone for hours. So Sawyer chews up the furniture, gnaws on the remote control, and rips artwork from the wall.

So where was Amazon going to go with this? Will the family pull the trigger on that dog crate they’re browsing? Would they do a pandemic-era pet dump and depress about 100 million viewers? Is there any way that the family and Sawyer can coexist?

Well, fear not, dear viewer. Our bored pal isn’t bound for the shelter or taking a long ride to a distant farm somewhere. It turns out the crate was for a scruffy little friend to play with.

“Through every phase of life we’re focused on helping customers get what they need, when they need it, at a great price and that extends to their four-legged family members too,” said Claudine Cheever, Amazon’s VP of global brand and marketing.

The 90-second spot, titled “Saving Sawyer,” aired in the third quarter of Super Bowl 57 which was won by the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 38-35 over the Philadelphia Eagles.