C-Suite

All the Insights From CMO Summit East 2022

Attendees included leaders from Visible, Mint and MasterCard

CMO Summit speakers Angie Klein, Daisy Auger and Matt Wurst
Adweek
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci
By Breana Mallamaci

10 seconds ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

On May 19, CMOs and senior marketing leaders from some of the world’s biggest brands gathered for an intimate gathering to discuss the future of work, Web3 and how they’re shaping culture. Virtual and in-person attendees heard from executives from brands including Visible, Mint and MasterCard.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci

Breana Mallamaci is the director of video and an animator at Adweek. She enjoys making spreadsheets in her spare time for fun.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Discover Boating and Baskin-Robbins logos
Rebrands

How Agencies Can Appeal to Clients That Need a Brand Refreshicon-image

By Emmy Liederman

Illustration of a large target with arrows sticking out of it, placed at the center of a laptop screen, with shoppers holding bags surrounding it.
Voice

Advertisers Want Alternatives to Amazon. In-Store Media Can Provide Them

By Leslie Lee

A softball player wears a wreath of Powerade cups in the dugout
Sports Marketing

Brands Show Up in Unique Ways at Women’s College Softball World Series

By Jason Notte

Platforms

Twitter Testing For You, Latest Feeds in Communities

By David Cohen

Microlearning
View All

Understanding How Social Values Can Help Brands Build Trust and Make Connections

Why Marketers Need Collaborative Work Management

The Power of Advertising on the Second Screen

Mastering the Art and Science of Subscriber Care

You Might Like

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By NP Digital

True or False? You Know Everything About Today’s Podcast Landscape

By Jocelyn Hudak

Creative Commerce Is at the Center of Industry Change

By Beth Ann Kaminkow, Global CEO, VMLY&R Commerce and CEO NY, VMLY&R

The Power of the U.S. Hispanic Consumer

By TelevisaUnivision