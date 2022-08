The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass .

After success with basketball NFT marketplace NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs is hoping to strike gold twice. The blockchain-based software development company is expanding its work in the licensed NFT sports market, partnering with the NFL on its own NFT marketplace, NFL All Day.