Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.
On this week’s episode, we travel back to July 2021 for Adweek’s annual Women Trailblazers Summit, where we invite female founders and leaders who have revolutionized the workplace by challenging the status quo and breaking barriers.