On this week’s episode, we travel back to last April’s Convergent TV Summit once again for a conversation between Adweek’s former editor in chief, Stephanie Paterik; Allison Page, global president of Magnolia Network; and famous TV DIYers and partners Chip and Joanna Gaines.