Adweek Presents: Alex Rodriguez on Elevating Brands Through Authentic Collaborations

The baseball legend and marketer on how he builds his portfolio

By Al Mannarino

On this week’s episode, we are traveling back to November 2021 for the Brandweek Sports Marketing Summit, where this baseball legend has quickly established himself as a leading marketer through his Miami-based investment firm that includes dozens of investments in brands like Presidente USA, GoPuff and Wheels Up, as well as through partnerships with Mastercard, Hims & Hers and Goli.  

