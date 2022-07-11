Adweek Podcast: Yeah, This is Probably Griner's Last Episode

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

On his last episode as host of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek’s former international editor David Griner is joined by Tim Nudd, editor in chief of the Clio Awards, to discuss the origins of the podcast, Griner’s humble beginnings at Adweek and Tagline, Tim’s podcast about the making of great ads.