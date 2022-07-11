Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Yeah, This is Probably Griner's Last Episode

Clio Awards editor in chief Tim Nudd joins David Griner on his final episode hosting Yeah, That's Probably an Ad

Adweek
Headshot of Al Mannarino
By Al Mannarino

5 mins ago

On his last episode as host of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek’s former international editor David Griner is joined by Tim Nudd, editor in chief of the Clio Awards, to discuss the origins of the podcast, Griner’s humble beginnings at Adweek and Tagline, Tim’s podcast about the making of great ads.

