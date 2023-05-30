Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Unpacking the Consumer Journey

The consumer Is going places and so is Béis

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, community editor Luz Corona and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart are joined by Adeela Hussain Johnson, president of travel brand BÉIS and Debra Chen, industry expert and host of the award-winning podcast The Great Fail.Adweek
By Rebecca Stewart & Luz Corona

 

They discuss the key role the consumer plays in a brand’s product innovation and design, lessons learned for operating in an economic downturn and why founder Shay Mitchell’s luggage tutorial videos are so captivating.

The Great Fail: How FTX Went From Irresistible to Criminal

