Adweek Podcast: The Music Marketing Renaissance

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller and community editor Luz Corona sit down with Naji Grampus, vp of streaming and strategy at The Orchard and host of Cigar Talk. They discuss the evolution of music marketing, the future of the “surprise drop” and how Beyoncé continues to set the standard for how to release a new album.