In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller is joined by Christine Gritmon, host of Let’s Talk About Brand, and Adweek social editor Sami Lambert to discuss the current state of the creator economy.

They also talk about the development of Adweek’s Creator Network, a collaborative of marketing-, advertising- and media-centric creators who work with Adweek to develop content around our events, subscriptions and key issues that impact the marketing world.