Adweek Podcast: How Rihanna and Fenty Beauty Won the Super Bowl

Who will perform next year, and how will they leverage the biggest stage in the world?

How Rihanna leveraged the biggest stage in the world to promote Fenty BeautyAdweek
By Al Mannarino

11 mins ago

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, Adweek managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by senior producer Al Mannarino and Europe brand editor Rebecca Stewart to discuss the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show and how Rihanna leveraged the biggest stage in the world to promote Fenty Beauty.

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

Rihanna and Fenty Beauty Played the Super Bowl Long Game, and Won

Al Mannarino

Al Mannarino is the senior producer, Adweek Podcast Network.

