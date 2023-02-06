Learn how the creator economy is transforming the marketing landscape, and how to cultivate partnerships to grow engaged communities at Social Media Week: The Creatorverse , May 16–18 in NY. Register now to secure your early bird pass.

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by Adweek senior tv reporter Mollie Cahillane and Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino. They discuss all things Apple TV+, its recent campaign with Timothée Chalamet and the company’s unorthodox advertising strategy.

