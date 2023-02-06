Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Everyone Is Begging Apple TV+ to Call Them

Why Apple is banking on Timothée Chalamet to spread the word

By Al Mannarino

1 hour ago

In this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, managing editor of creativity, creator economy and DEI Shannon Miller is joined by Adweek senior tv reporter Mollie Cahillane and Adweek senior producer Al Mannarino. They discuss all things Apple TV+, its recent campaign with Timothée Chalamet and the company’s unorthodox advertising strategy.

Scaling a Business With Betches Media

Stream the new episode below, listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts or find it on Spotify.

