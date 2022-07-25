Adweek Podcasts

Adweek Podcast: Cannabis Goes to the Fair￼

With California becoming the first to launch a state-sanctioned cannabis contest, what's the next milestone for the industry

By Al Mannarino

11 mins ago

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller chats with senior editor Terry Stanley to discuss the inclusion of cannabis in the California State Fair and how the weed industry continues to plant its flag further into mainstream American institutions.

