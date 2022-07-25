Adweek Podcast: Cannabis Goes to the Fair￼

How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade , Marriott , Alo Yoga , Campbell's , Uncommon James and more. Book now .

On this week’s episode of Yeah, That’s Probably an Ad, creative and inclusion editor Shannon Miller chats with senior editor Terry Stanley to discuss the inclusion of cannabis in the California State Fair and how the weed industry continues to plant its flag further into mainstream American institutions.