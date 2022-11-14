To celebrate how soccer can unify players and fans around the world, Adidas has released the latest part of its ongoing “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign ahead of the FIFA World Cup taking place in Qatar.

The “Family Reunion” spot from TBWA will run for the next month and features a number of players, such as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Achraf Hakimi, Son Heung-Min, Jude Bellingham, Pedro “Pedri” González López, Serge Gnabry and British artist and fan Stormzy, who come together for a reunion like no other.

Each scene celebrates an individual player while the spot builds anticipation for the tournament, which kicks off on Nov. 20.

Adidas

Uniting players and fans

The brand will also host an Adidas fan zone in Qatar throughout the tournament which will aim to give fans the opportunity to watch each game live and test their skills on a specially designed pitch. Some legends of the game will also be on hand to help capture and create content using augmented reality.

Florian Alt, vp of global brand communications at Adidas, explained: “There is a rare moment, once every couple of years, at the beginning of the World Cup when it truly feels like impossible is nothing. A time when players and fans come together united by the belief that they will bring the trophy home.”

“During the next month we’ll see new players break [into] the scene, an underdog beat the odds, unbelievable goals and widespread celebrations taking place across the globe,” Alt added. “It’s precisely that spirit that our campaign hopes to inspire in fans around the world.”

Last week, during Social Media Week Europe, Vicky Free, Adidas’ global head of marketing, spoke about the campaign and discussed the brand’s plans to sponsor the Women’s tournament in 2023 as well.

An official sponsor of the Qatar 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup, Free said that soccer was still “core” to the brand.

“Following the awesome experience we had with the 2022 Women’s Euros in the U.K., 2023 will be an amazing opportunity to celebrate how women love and play the game, and to bring more into sport, particularly football,” Free added.