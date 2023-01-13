Join us virtually on Jan. 25 for Outlook 2023 to hear from experts like Marcel Marcondes, Global CMO at AB in Bev. Register Now .

For creatives around the world, the idea of the multiverse truly is the gift that keeps on giving. Everything from b-to-b brands to the MCU has been tapping into the excitement and wonder that imagining the world through the shifting genres and scenarios of alternate realities can provide. Today, Acura is getting in on the fun with its own jaunt through the multiverse.

Taking the futurism inherent to the concept of reality-hopping to heart, Acura’s newest brand campaign, “New World. Same Energy,” highlights the company’s 2023 lineup while leaning into its promise of working toward an all-electric future. Accompanying the launch is a short video showing a glimpse of the all-electric Acura Precision EV Concept.

Helmed by director Dave Meyers, the 60-second spot is set to the tune of Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” as it zips through six different realities. Starting with the Future-Verse, the video highlights the 2023 TLX Type S as it speeds through a warehouse and takes a hard turn into a glowing blue energy field. From there, the chase is on, and viewers are dropped into a high-tech cityscape in the Racer-Verse, with our hero driving the ARX-06 electrified race car.

Next, there’s Chiaki, star of the brand’s four-part anime series, “Chiaki’s Journey,” speeding through the Anime-Verse, only to then be dropped into the family-friendly Joneses-Verse, cruising in the 2023 MDX Type S. The mini-movie takes a brief ride through the Lunar-Verse via the 2023 RDX, and concludes with the EV-verse, where all the various worlds merge.

Acura

A whole new world

The campaign follows up Honda global CEO Toshihiro Mibe’s April 2021 plan for carbon neutrality by 2050, introducing Acura’s first all-electric model, the 2024 ZDX and ZDX Type S performance variant. “As Acura moves toward our all-electric future, we want our current customers and next-generation buyers alike to know we are taking on this new world with electrified offerings they will love to drive,” said Meliza Humphrey, senior manager of Acura Marketing, in a statement.

“New World. Same Energy” is scheduled to air at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with the brand returning for its 13th year as a presenting sponsor and official vehicle of the event. The campaign will also air throughout college basketball championship coverage and on digital and social channels through March.

“Our high-energy new Acura brand campaign is all about the fun our customers experience behind the wheel of our products,” Humphrey said.