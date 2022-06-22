How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
While the modern gaming playbook is relatively new for advertisers, the growth of adoption by players and its subsequent commercial interest is seen as having been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic rather than a true consequence of it, sector professionals have said.