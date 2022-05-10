Branding

Absolut Vodka Puts Its Brand Behind Struggling LGBTQ+ Bars

SNL’s Bowen Yang is along to lend support to the spirits company’s Out & Open effort

Absolut Vodka Puts Its Brand Behind Struggling LGBTQ+ Bars
Connecting with LGBTQ+ and businesses is something the Swedish-born Absolut Vodka has done shortly since launching in New York City in 1979.Absolut
Headshot of David Kaplan
By David Kaplan

1 min ago

Adweek's annual #Brandweek summit will explore the ideas behind breakthrough successes, discuss solutions to pressing challenges and explore new opportunities in the Metaverse. Join leaders from Alo Yoga, Hyundai Motor America, Frito-Lay and more, Sept. 12–16 in Miami. Sign up early to save.

Absolut Vodka’s new campaign is primarily intended to reach LGBTQ+ consumers ahead of June’s Pride month. But that’s just a small part of a larger, ongoing effort that looks back as well as forward at Absolut’s long association with the culture and concerns of that population right now.

Enjoying your content. You Have 1 Free Article Left.

Register to continue reading!

Register Today!
Headshot of David Kaplan

David Kaplan

David is Adweek's performance marketing and brand marketing editor.

Recommended articles
Related Articles
Adtech Firm Redmill Solutions Names Jay Stevens as CEO
Leadership & Talent

Ad-Tech Firm Redmill Solutions Names Jay Stevens as CEO

By Stephen Lepitak

TV Upfronts

NBCUniversal’s 9 New Ad Formats for 2022 Upfront Give Glimpse of TV’s Future

By Bill Bradley

How Dirt Uses NFTs to Close the Loop Between Commerce and Subscriptions
Platforms

How Dirt Uses NFTs to Close the Loop Between Commerce and Subscriptions

By Mark Stenberg

two circular chairs and a cactus
Branding

How Festivals Like Coachella Make Stars Out of Smaller Brandsicon-image

By Colin Daniels

Microlearning
View All

Organize and Leverage Your Measurement Toolbox

Why Brands Should Embrace Supply Path Optimization Now

Subscriber Onboarding and Engagement Done Right

Customer Experience Transformation for the C-Suite

You Might Like

Increase Cross-Channel Advertising Success With Data Clean Rooms

By Keerat Sharma

Reimagine the Ad Experience

By Amazon Ads

Find, Engage and Delight the Hybrid Shopper

By Stuart Feil

Brand Integrations Offer a Better Way to Get in Front of Streaming TV Audiences

By Meilani Weiss, EVP Brand Integration, R&CPMK