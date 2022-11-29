According to references in pop culture and advertising, Mrs. Claus is usually surrounded by legions of helpers—human and mythical—at this time of year, serving as the maternal beating heart of the crowded, controlled chaos.

But what about Christmas Eve, when the flurry of activity stops at the North Pole and St. Nick is circling the globe?

As it happens, empty nester Mrs. Claus can be just as lonely as many people are on the holiday, and a new campaign from Teleflora frames a timely flower delivery as the considerate pick-me-up she needs.

Like many seasonal campaigns, “Leave No One Out This Holiday” has loftier ambitions than hawking product. The work aims to “reignite humanity in the world by making someone feel loved,” per the brand.

That’s a rather tall order for a commercial, but here’s the context:

“We have confronted so many challenges in recent years—a pandemic, a recession, a war abroad—and it can certainly take a toll on the holiday spirit,” Teleflora’s vice president of marketing Danielle Mason said in a statement. “We know the power of a thoughtful gesture, and it’s why we’re encouraging Americans to reach out to their neighbors and loved ones, check in on those around you and let someone know you are thinking of them.”

The Wonderful Company, Teleflora

Mrs. Claus and a good cause

The work comes from parent The Wonderful Company’s in-house team, led by chief creative officer Margaret Keene, an alum of MullenLowe, with a production assist from Hey Baby Films in the U.S. and Radioaktive Films in Ukraine. Teleflora is one of several brands, including Fiji water and Wonderful Pistachios, under the Los Angeles-based company umbrella.

The hero 80-second spot, shot in Poland, peeks in on Mrs. Claus on Dec. 24 as she sits by the fire (alone), makes a snack (for one) and moons over photos of her hard-working husband. Not even the company of her faithful dog can lift her spirits. But a fresh bouquet breaks through the melancholy, with a card that reads, “I miss you, too. Love, Nick.”

The spot ends with the kicker, “For many, Christmas is the loneliest time of the year. Remind them they’re loved.”

Because of the holiday hustle, “it’s easy for too many of us to get lost and lonely,” Keene said in a statement. “We hope this spot will provide some uplift and serve as a gentle reminder to send a little love in every direction we can.”

As part of the campaign, Teleflora has partnered with Ridna Shkola, the Ukranian Saturday school of L.A., to host a holiday pop-up for refugee families. “Leave No One Out This Holiday,” part of the brand’s ongoing “Love Out Loud” marketing platform, will get distribution on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, connected TV, digital and social.