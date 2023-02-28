A Marketers’ Guide to 5G and XR in 2023

Social Media Week returns May 16–18. Join as leading brands and agencies share strategies for marketing within the creator economy. Register now to get an early bird discount.
The advent of 5G mobile technology is revolutionizing marketing and advertising. The high speeds and low latency allow marketers to create campaigns that are not just interactive, but immersive. Brands can deliver 360-degree live video streams and sensory experiences that engage customers in remarkable ways, no matter where those users are. And they can deliver all these features wirelessly over smartphones, tablets and a broadening array of special headgear.
Many companies are embedding their brands in online gaming worlds such as Fortnite and Roblox, allowing people to interact with digital assets that they can click on to buy products.