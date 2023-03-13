Join iconic brands and world-class marketing leaders at Brandweek to unlock powerful insights and impact-driven strategies. Attend in Miami or virtually, Sept. 11–14. Save 50% with early-bird passes .

Annie Murphy wants a shave as smooth as the margarine she puts in her coffee, and Eric Andre needs a hair-removal experience that’s less irritating than his “mysterious rash.”

Both beloved comedians, who appear in side-by-side shower stalls in a new BIC campaign, are looking for a way to unclog—their drains, their in-boxes and, most certainly, their razors.

Murphy and Andre are the newest brand ambassadors for BIC, which continues to lean into celebrity collaborations with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart and Willie Nelson, that have moved the needle for the legacy mass-market staple.

To launch its new Easy Rinse razor, the brand looked for relatable talent to announce a new razor with anti-clogging technology. And in its largest investment in the shave category in a decade, BIC also aims to shake up a segment that’s often serious in its marketing messages.

“We were going for something accessible, with tongue-in-cheek humor that would appeal to millennials and Gen Z,” Katty Pien, BIC North America’s vp of marketing, told Adweek. “Celebrities have really resonated with our consumers and helped us make the brand culturally relevant.”

Stuck on you

Murphy and Andre star in a hero 30-second spot from BIC’s agency partner Doner CX, along with 15- and 6-second iterations, all built around the actor-comedians showering and shaving in close proximity.

They’re hawking a product that has a whopping 21 patents and has been in development for five years. It was a consumer insight—92% of men and women complain about clogged razors—that led to Easy Rinse, according to Pien.

The clogging issue is a direct result of the well-documented razor wars, Pien explained, with companies jam-packing their razors with as many as seven blades. Though widely considered an advancement, the blades are now positioned more closely together than ever before, Pien said, making them tougher to rinse.

BIC’s new product aims to break ground for its architecture and for its modest price point, according to Pien, who said innovation in razor design often starts in the premium space before trickling down to disposables.





A side by side comparison of the razors

The communications strategy around Easy Rinse will focus on the product as an everyday value, important in today’s unstable economy, that lasts longer and requires less water and time to use.

Good clean fun

As part of the “All shave, no clog” campaign, BIC will host a live event in New York on March 20 called “The Great Spring Unclog,” encouraging consumers to participate by sharing the gridlock in their lives.

Murphy, a fan favorite from Schitt’s Creek and Kevin Can F**k Himself, and Andre, who recently dropped a trailer for “sexy Season 6” of his self-titled Adult Swim show, will be on hand to demo the product. How closely they mimic the ads or whether they’ll shower in public is an open question.

BIC will run the ads across connected TV and YouTube, with influencer and branded content planned for Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. The brand has forged a partnership with Barstool Sports and created in-store promos for retailers.

For the past few years BFFs Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have been shilling for EZ Reach lighters in ads with a distinctly cannabis-friendly vibe. With the recent addition of Willie Nelson, BIC aims to continue its successful run.