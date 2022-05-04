Influencers & Creators

23 Brands, Including Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Britvic, Pledge to Improve Influencer Diversity and Pay

The charter is being led by ISBA, which also has 13 talent agencies signed up

Led by ISBA, the updated Influencer charter sees brands and organizations pledge to improve influencer diversity. Photo by Ivan Samkov
By Stephen Lepitak

Major brands such as L’Oreal, PepsiCo, Heineken and Coca-Cola are backing a marketing code of conduct, which has been updated to focus on improving diversity and inclusion around influencer contracts, with 23 brands and 13 talent agencies all involved.

Stephen Lepitak

Stephen is Adweek's Europe bureau chief based in Glasgow.

