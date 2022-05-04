Don't miss Social Media Week!. Join high-profile creators, leading brand marketers and innovative change makers across the industry for live discussions on the strategies and content that are resonating with today's consumers. Get your #SMW pass to join May 9–11 in NYC..
Major brands such as L’Oreal, PepsiCo, Heineken and Coca-Cola are backing a marketing code of conduct, which has been updated to focus on improving diversity and inclusion around influencer contracts, with 23 brands and 13 talent agencies all involved.