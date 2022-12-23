Throughout 2022, agency leaders faced activists hellbent on holding firms accountable for the work they do for major polluters. In 2023, policymakers are joining the chat.

Much of this year’s activity was seen at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity. The ad industry returned to the French Riviera for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. But as brand and agency leaders sipped rosé and reunited on yachts, a different energy punctuated the festivities: protests.