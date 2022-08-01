How can you keep pace with an accelerating marketing ecosystem? Join us at Brandweek Sept. 12–16 in Miami alongside leading CMOs, founders and change makers from Gatorade, Marriott, Alo Yoga, Campbell's, Uncommon James and more. Book now.
In September 1945, the U.S. armed forces commenced Operation Magic Carpet, the mass demobilization of American soldiers who’d fought in World War II. Some 20,000 troops a day boarded ships bound for home. In their rucksacks, many of the men carried souvenirs like battle flags, helmets and even grenades.